First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

