First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,335,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,972,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,446,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEM opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

