First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FICS opened at $30.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $37.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,247,000.

