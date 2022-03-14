First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FICS opened at $30.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $37.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.
