First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.72. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.503 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

