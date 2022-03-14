Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
