FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Lifted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $229.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

