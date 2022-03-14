Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

