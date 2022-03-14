Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) & HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Foxtons Group and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A HOYA 24.20% 22.00% 17.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Foxtons Group and HOYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foxtons Group and HOYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $120.13 million 1.14 -$4.10 million N/A N/A HOYA $5.17 billion 8.01 $1.13 billion $3.84 29.17

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HOYA beats Foxtons Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgage advisory and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

HOYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.