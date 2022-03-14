Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

FNV opened at $158.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $115.85 and a 1 year high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

