Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given a $174.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.83.

FNV opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $115.85 and a 12-month high of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $2,025,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $143,558,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

