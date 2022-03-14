Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$260.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$195.60.
TSE FNV opened at C$201.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$38.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$177.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$176.13. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$145.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
