Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE FC opened at $42.18 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

