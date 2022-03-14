Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

BEN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. 4,337,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

