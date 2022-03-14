Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FT opened at $8.15 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20.
About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
