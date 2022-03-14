Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FT opened at $8.15 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

