FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 26.0% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 614,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 126,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FreightCar America by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 100,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

