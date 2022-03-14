Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FTEK. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 5.55.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

