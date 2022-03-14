Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 6.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $57.95. Approximately 4,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 528,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 114.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

