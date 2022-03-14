Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by CLSA

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00. CLSA’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. Futu has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

