FY2023 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Truist Financial (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleVerify in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.83 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38.
In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $43,238,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
