FY2023 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Truist Financial (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleVerify in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.83 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $43,238,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.