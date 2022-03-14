Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

