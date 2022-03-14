Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of GALT opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.70.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
