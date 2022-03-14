GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 14,592 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $20.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $573.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 84.90% and a net margin of 24.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

