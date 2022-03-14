Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

