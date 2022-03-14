Gary McGrath Acquires 49 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £150.43 ($197.10).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Gary McGrath bought 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($195.86).

Shares of ZTF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 307 ($4.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 297 ($3.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 499 ($6.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.27 million and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 371.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.47.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

