GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCMG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 419.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 257,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 536.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 69,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

