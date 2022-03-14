Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on GMTX. HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
