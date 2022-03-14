General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:GAM opened at $39.75 on Monday. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47.

Get General American Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.