General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in General Dynamics by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.66. 20,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,204. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

