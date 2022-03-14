General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in General Mills by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $7,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

General Mills stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 280,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,096. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

