General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $40.83. 18,905,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,713,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

