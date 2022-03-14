Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Getinge stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,783. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

