Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.97 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,765,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

