GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $937.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $5,381,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 399,042 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,910. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

