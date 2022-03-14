Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

