Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gitlab traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 9002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,241,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
