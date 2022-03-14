Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 219.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 97.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $327.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

