Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1,971.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

