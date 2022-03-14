Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 562.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.