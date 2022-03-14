Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $306,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

