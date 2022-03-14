Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

