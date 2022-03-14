Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $106.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

