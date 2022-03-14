Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $226.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.