Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 721.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $174.44 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average is $269.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

