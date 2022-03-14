Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $26.53 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

