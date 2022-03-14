Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of GRCL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 6,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,398. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
