Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Graham stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

