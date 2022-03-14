Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $30,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $157,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

GDOT stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.