GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Up 138.8% in February

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,955,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRNH opened at $0.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly and state-of-the-art technological solutions for high-value crops, including hemp and cannabis. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail aspects of hemp and cannabis through its divisions, namely CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures, and GenoBreeding.

