GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Up 138.8% in February

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,955,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GRNH opened at $0.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
