GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.80

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $494.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

