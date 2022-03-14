Gridcoin (GRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

Gridcoin (GRC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $61.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 437,271,440 coins and its circulating supply is 406,618,408 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
