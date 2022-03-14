Grin (GRIN) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $1.85 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.38 or 0.06626358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00269676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00732477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00066273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00468891 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00394186 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

